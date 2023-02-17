The Ottawa Senators (26-24-3) host the Chicago Blackhawks (16-32-5, losers of three in a row) at Canadian Tire Centre. The matchup on Friday, February 17 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, NBCS-CHI, and RDS.

The Senators are 7-3-0 in the last 10 contests, putting up 34 total goals (11 power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 26.8%). They have conceded 31 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to bring home the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Senators vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Friday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Senators 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-245)

Senators (-245) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-2.5)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators have a 26-24-3 record overall, with a 7-3-10 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Ottawa has 21 points (9-5-3) in the 17 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Senators scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Ottawa has finished 3-6-1 in the 10 games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).

The Senators have scored at least three goals 31 times, and are 23-6-2 in those games (to record 48 points).

In the 22 games when Ottawa has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 26 points after finishing 12-8-2.

In the 30 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Ottawa is 18-12-0 (36 points).

The Senators have been outshot by opponents 22 times, and went 8-11-3 (19 points).

Senators Rank Senators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 22nd 3.00 Goals Scored 2.40 32nd 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.64 27th 5th 33.4 Shots 26.7 31st 22nd 32.3 Shots Allowed 33.6 26th 2nd 26.5% Power Play % 17.6% 26th 14th 80.5% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 23rd

Senators vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, NBCS-CHI, and RDS

TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, NBCS-CHI, and RDS

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

