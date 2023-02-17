Senators vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 17
The Ottawa Senators (26-24-3) host the Chicago Blackhawks (16-32-5, losers of three in a row) at Canadian Tire Centre. The matchup on Friday, February 17 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, NBCS-CHI, and RDS.
The Senators are 7-3-0 in the last 10 contests, putting up 34 total goals (11 power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 26.8%). They have conceded 31 goals to their opponents.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to bring home the victory in Friday's action on the ice.
Senators vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Friday
Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Senators 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (-245)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-2.5)
Senators Splits and Trends
- The Senators have a 26-24-3 record overall, with a 7-3-10 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Ottawa has 21 points (9-5-3) in the 17 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the 10 games this season the Senators scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- Ottawa has finished 3-6-1 in the 10 games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).
- The Senators have scored at least three goals 31 times, and are 23-6-2 in those games (to record 48 points).
- In the 22 games when Ottawa has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 26 points after finishing 12-8-2.
- In the 30 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Ottawa is 18-12-0 (36 points).
- The Senators have been outshot by opponents 22 times, and went 8-11-3 (19 points).
|Senators Rank
|Senators AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|22nd
|3.00
|Goals Scored
|2.40
|32nd
|19th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.64
|27th
|5th
|33.4
|Shots
|26.7
|31st
|22nd
|32.3
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|26th
|2nd
|26.5%
|Power Play %
|17.6%
|26th
|14th
|80.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.1%
|23rd
Senators vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, NBCS-CHI, and RDS
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
