Friday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (14-9) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-13) matching up at TD Arena has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stony Brook, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Seawolves enter this contest after a 70-60 victory against Hofstra on Sunday.

Stony Brook vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Stony Brook vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 71, Charleston (SC) 65

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

The Seawolves' best win this season came in a 73-71 victory over the Iona Lady Gaels on November 14.

The Cougars have tied for the 110th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Stony Brook has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (11).

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

83-66 at home over Towson (No. 142) on January 29

63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 190) on November 24

89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 213) on December 30

86-72 over High Point (No. 241) on November 23

69-59 at home over Monmouth (No. 244) on January 13

Stony Brook Performance Insights