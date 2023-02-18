Albany vs. Maine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at SEFCU Arena has the Albany Great Danes (18-10) taking on the Maine Black Bears (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 59-57 win for Albany, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Great Danes enter this contest on the heels of a 74-67 win against UMBC on Wednesday.
Albany vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
Albany vs. Maine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 59, Maine 57
Albany Schedule Analysis
- The Great Danes defeated the No. 149-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vermont Catamounts, 60-46, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Albany is 16-3 (.842%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
Albany 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 221) on November 13
- 63-53 at home over Binghamton (No. 277) on February 11
- 64-60 on the road over Binghamton (No. 277) on January 18
- 74-67 on the road over UMBC (No. 287) on February 15
- 61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 287) on January 4
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +105 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.9 points per game (297th in college basketball) and give up 55.1 per outing (20th in college basketball).
- With 61.9 points per game in America East games, Albany is tallying 3 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (58.9 PPG).
- The Great Danes are putting up 59.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.1 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (60.6).
- Albany surrenders 51.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 57.3 in road games.
- The Great Danes have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 61.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.4 points more than the 58.9 they've scored this season.
