Army vs. Lafayette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Army Black Knights (11-13) and Lafayette Leopards (8-16) going head to head at Kirby Sports Center has a projected final score of 61-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Army, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Black Knights' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 50-47 victory over Colgate.
Army vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania
Army vs. Lafayette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Army 61, Lafayette 60
Army Schedule Analysis
- Against the Holy Cross Crusaders on January 28, the Black Knights secured their best win of the season, a 74-66 road victory.
- According to the RPI, the Leopards have eight losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Army is 8-7 (.533%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.
Army 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 236) on January 18
- 50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 248) on February 15
- 50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 275) on December 1
- 77-56 on the road over American (No. 300) on January 11
- 63-62 at home over American (No. 300) on January 25
Army Performance Insights
- The Black Knights have a -83 scoring differential, falling short by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 61.1 points per game, 257th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.6 per outing to rank 188th in college basketball.
- Army scores more in conference play (63.2 points per game) than overall (61.1).
- In 2022-23 the Black Knights are scoring 0.8 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (61.5).
- At home Army is giving up 61.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than it is away (67.2).
- The Black Knights have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 64.2 points per contest, 3.1 more than their season average of 61.1.
