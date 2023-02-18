Saturday's contest between the Binghamton Bearcats (13-13) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-21) at Binghamton University Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-55 and heavily favors Binghamton to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bearcats are coming off of a 75-70 loss to NJIT in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Binghamton vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 65, UMass Lowell 55

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Bearcats defeated the Fairfield Stags at home on December 3 by a score of 77-72.

Binghamton has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (11), but also has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 losses (seven).

Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins

80-70 at home over UMBC (No. 287) on February 1

76-61 at home over Army (No. 292) on November 10

75-72 on the road over Canisius (No. 324) on November 20

59-45 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 331) on January 4

75-53 at home over New Hampshire (No. 331) on February 8

Binghamton Performance Insights