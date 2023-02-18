Binghamton vs. UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Binghamton Bearcats (13-13) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-21) at Binghamton University Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-55 and heavily favors Binghamton to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Bearcats are coming off of a 75-70 loss to NJIT in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Binghamton vs. UMass Lowell Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
Binghamton vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Binghamton 65, UMass Lowell 55
Binghamton Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Bearcats defeated the Fairfield Stags at home on December 3 by a score of 77-72.
- Binghamton has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (11), but also has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 losses (seven).
Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-70 at home over UMBC (No. 287) on February 1
- 76-61 at home over Army (No. 292) on November 10
- 75-72 on the road over Canisius (No. 324) on November 20
- 59-45 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 331) on January 4
- 75-53 at home over New Hampshire (No. 331) on February 8
Binghamton Performance Insights
- The Bearcats average 61.7 points per game (248th in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per outing (76th in college basketball). They have a +34 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.
- Binghamton's offense has been better in America East games this year, averaging 63.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 61.7 PPG.
- The Bearcats are scoring 65.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (59.0).
- Binghamton is giving up 55.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.4 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (63.7).
- The Bearcats have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 63.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.9 points more than the 61.7 they've scored this season.
