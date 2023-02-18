Saturday's contest at Alumni Arena has the Buffalo Bulls (9-13) squaring off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-17) at 2:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 71-66 win for Buffalo, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bulls head into this contest on the heels of a 72-69 loss to Kent State on Wednesday.

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Buffalo 71, Miami (OH) 66

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

  • On December 20, the Bulls picked up their best win of the season, a 58-51 victory over the Bucknell Bison, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 228) in our computer rankings.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 14
  • 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 250) on December 7
  • 81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 268) on February 1
  • 70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 281) on January 7
  • 69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 285) on January 11

Buffalo Performance Insights

  • The Bulls average 63.9 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (213th in college basketball). They have a -34 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.5 points per game.
  • Buffalo's offense has been more effective in MAC games this year, tallying 66.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.9 PPG.
  • At home, the Bulls are scoring 2.3 more points per game (65.1) than they are in road games (62.8).
  • Buffalo is ceding 64.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (66.3).
  • The Bulls have been putting up 65.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 63.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

