The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-14-8), host the 15th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Canadiens (23-28-4), on Saturday, February 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, CBC, and SportsNet.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, CBC, and SportsNet

ESPN+, TVAS, CBC, and SportsNet Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-425) Canadiens (+340) 6.5

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 50 times, and won 20, or 40.0%, of those games.

Montreal has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 22.7% chance to win.

Montreal has played 24 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 186 (7th) Goals 146 (27th) 146 (7th) Goals Allowed 200 (28th) 43 (8th) Power Play Goals 29 (26th) 33 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Montreal has gone over the total six times.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this game's over/under of 6.5.

During the last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents averaged 1.5 more goals than their season game score average of 7.2 goals.

The Canadiens have the NHL's 27th-ranked scoring offense (146 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Canadiens have given up 200 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th.

They have a -54 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

