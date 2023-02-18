Colgate vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Hart Recreation Center has the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-7) taking on the Colgate Raiders (12-13) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 62-53 victory for Holy Cross, who are favored by our model.
The Raiders' last game was a 50-47 loss to Army on Wednesday.
Colgate vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
Colgate vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Holy Cross 62, Colgate 53
Colgate Schedule Analysis
- Against the Albany Great Danes on November 19, the Raiders registered their best win of the season, a 55-41 road victory.
- Colgate has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).
Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 223) on January 2
- 63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 223) on February 8
- 64-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 236) on January 14
- 78-68 at home over Niagara (No. 257) on November 16
- 62-48 at home over Cornell (No. 264) on November 7
Colgate Performance Insights
- The Raiders outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 58.2 points per game, 312th in college basketball, and conceding 55.1 per outing, 20th in college basketball) and have a +77 scoring differential.
- Colgate scores fewer points in conference action (55 per game) than overall (58.2).
- At home the Raiders are putting up 60.2 points per game, 3.8 more than they are averaging away (56.4).
- In 2022-23 Colgate is allowing 0.4 fewer points per game at home (54.9) than on the road (55.3).
- In their previous 10 games, the Raiders are compiling 51.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 58.2.
