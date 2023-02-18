Columbia vs. Dartmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (20-4) versus the Dartmouth Big Green (2-23) at Edward Leede Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-54 in favor of Columbia, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Lions claimed a 75-70 victory against Harvard.
Columbia vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
Columbia vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 80, Dartmouth 54
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- Against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lions notched their signature win of the season on January 6, a 58-55 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Big Green have six losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 51st-most in the country.
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 46) on December 10
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 27
- 83-76 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 62) on November 17
- 77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 65) on November 7
- 75-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on February 17
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions are outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game, with a +403 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.7 points per game (12th in college basketball) and give up 62.9 per outing (139th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Columbia has scored 76.8 points per game in Ivy League action, and 79.7 overall.
- At home, the Lions average 79.5 points per game. Away, they average 78.7.
- Columbia allows 58.0 points per game at home, and 67.2 away.
- The Lions have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, tallying 74.8 points per contest, 4.9 fewer points their than season average of 79.7.
