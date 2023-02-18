Saturday's contest at Knott Arena has the Iona Lady Gaels (19-5) squaring off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (10-14) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-55 victory for heavily favored Iona.

The Lady Gaels' last outing on Thursday ended in a 91-64 win over Siena.

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 68, Mount St. Mary's 55

Iona Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Gaels beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are ranked No. 131 in our computer rankings, on December 17 by a score of 57-54, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Iona has 16 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 131) on January 14

66-55 at home over Fairfield (No. 231) on February 9

91-64 at home over Siena (No. 232) on February 16

68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 232) on January 21

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 248) on January 2

Iona Performance Insights