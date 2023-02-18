Saturday's contest between the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-19) and the Long Island Sharks (5-20) at DeGol Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Saint Francis (PA) coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Sharks came out on top in their last game 78-72 against Stonehill on Thursday.

LIU vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

LIU vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Francis (PA) 62, LIU 60

LIU Schedule Analysis

The Sharks defeated the Ohio Bobcats in a 74-67 win on November 7. It was their best victory of the season.

LIU has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (13).

LIU 2022-23 Best Wins

78-68 at home over Wagner (No. 296) on February 11

69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 327) on January 28

78-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 347) on February 16

70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on November 12

LIU Performance Insights