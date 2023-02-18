Saturday's contest between the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (10-15) and Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-25) matching up at Yanitelli Center has a projected final score of 66-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Manhattan, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Jaspers head into this matchup on the heels of a 75-66 loss to Marist on Thursday.

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 66, Saint Peter's 52

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaspers' signature win this season came in a 53-46 victory against the Fairfield Stags on February 2.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

78-53 at home over Siena (No. 232) on January 12

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 246) on November 19

64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307) on December 17

73-68 at home over Canisius (No. 322) on December 29

64-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 322) on January 21

Manhattan Performance Insights