Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (10-15) and Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-25) matching up at Yanitelli Center has a projected final score of 66-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Manhattan, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Jaspers head into this matchup on the heels of a 75-66 loss to Marist on Thursday.
Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Manhattan 66, Saint Peter's 52
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaspers' signature win this season came in a 53-46 victory against the Fairfield Stags on February 2.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 232) on January 12
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 246) on November 19
- 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307) on December 17
- 73-68 at home over Canisius (No. 322) on December 29
- 64-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 322) on January 21
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers have a -11 scoring differential, putting up 59.3 points per game (289th in college basketball) and giving up 59.8 (60th in college basketball).
- In MAAC action, Manhattan has averaged 0.6 more points (59.9) than overall (59.3) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Jaspers score 61.3 points per game at home, and 56.4 away.
- Manhattan is allowing fewer points at home (56.6 per game) than away (63.4).
- The Lady Jaspers are scoring 61.1 points per game in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 59.3.
