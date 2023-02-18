Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 18
The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-14-8), host the 15th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Canadiens (23-28-4), on Saturday, February 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, CBC, and SportsNet.
Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens are 4-5-1. They have totaled 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 35. They have gone on the power play 33 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (21.2% of opportunities).
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-425)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-3.2)
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a 23-28-4 record this season and are 9-4-13 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Montreal has earned 26 points (11-3-4) in its 18 games decided by one goal.
- In 10 games this season when the Canadiens ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).
- When Montreal has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-11-1 record).
- The Canadiens have earned 38 points in their 25 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 17 games has a record of 9-8-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 9-6-0 (18 points).
- The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Canadiens went 14-22-4 in those matchups (32 points).
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|8th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|2.65
|28th
|4th
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|3.64
|28th
|13th
|32.2
|Shots
|27.9
|30th
|6th
|29.0
|Shots Allowed
|33.8
|27th
|6th
|25.0%
|Power Play %
|17.0%
|27th
|12th
|80.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.3%
|30th
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, CBC, and SportsNet
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
