Saturday's contest between the VCU Rams (7-18) and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-24) squaring off at Reilly Center has a projected final score of 63-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of VCU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bonnies enter this game following a 94-62 loss to Duquesne on Wednesday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. VCU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Saint Bonaventure vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 63, Saint Bonaventure 56

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bonnies took down the Siena Saints 69-63 on November 16.

Saint Bonaventure has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

The Bonnies have the most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (10).

Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).

Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins

54-53 at home over Dayton (No. 250) on January 19

61-57 at home over Niagara (No. 257) on December 2

50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 274) on December 9

48-47 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 281) on February 11

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights