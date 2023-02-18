The Creighton Bluejays (17-9, 11-4 Big East) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 6-10 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) matchup in this article.

St. John's (NY) vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's (NY) vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

St. John's (NY) vs. Creighton Betting Trends

St. John's (NY) is 11-12-1 ATS this year.

The Red Storm have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Creighton has put together a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of nine out of the Bluejays' 24 games this season have hit the over.

St. John's (NY) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 St. John's (NY) is 69th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+40000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 102nd, a difference of 33 spots.

Bookmakers have made the Red Storm's national championship odds the same now (+40000) compared to the beginning of the season (+40000).

St. John's (NY)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.