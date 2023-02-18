St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (17-8) and the St. John's Red Storm (19-6) at Al McGuire Center has a projected final score of 66-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Marquette squad taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Red Storm's most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 73-57 loss to Villanova.
St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 66, St. John's (NY) 59
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- Against the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Red Storm registered their best win of the season on December 4, a 66-62 home victory.
- The Red Storm have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
- The Golden Eagles have tied for the 87th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).
St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 40) on January 18
- 61-57 over Memphis (No. 66) on November 25
- 77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 71) on February 11
- 81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 71) on January 21
- 68-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 105) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm have a +200 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 67.8 points per game, 138th in college basketball, and are allowing 59.8 per contest to rank 61st in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, St. John's (NY) has averaged 65.1 points per game in Big East action, and 67.8 overall.
- The Red Storm are putting up more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (66.3).
- At home St. John's (NY) is giving up 58.1 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is away (63.7).
- In their past 10 games, the Red Storm are scoring 65.7 points per contest, 2.1 fewer points than their season average (67.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.