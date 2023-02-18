Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-6) and Wagner Seahawks (12-11) squaring off at Rothman Center has a projected final score of 70-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fairleigh Dickinson, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Seahawks came out on top in their last outing 62-52 against Cent. Conn. St. on Thursday.
Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 70, Wagner 54
Wagner Schedule Analysis
- Against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers on November 7, the Seahawks notched their best win of the season, a 63-60 road victory.
- Wagner has 12 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 299) on November 26
- 68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 302) on December 17
- 69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 310) on January 16
- 63-61 at home over Merrimack (No. 310) on January 6
- 72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 325) on November 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Wagner Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 63.9 points per game, 204th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.6 per contest to rank 216th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Wagner is averaging more points (65.8 per game) than it is overall (63.9) in 2022-23.
- The Seahawks are scoring more points at home (66.6 per game) than away (61.3).
- Wagner is conceding fewer points at home (63.6 per game) than away (67.3).
- The Seahawks are putting up 65.0 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 1.1 more than their average for the season (63.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.