The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-6) take on the Wagner Seahawks (12-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday in NEC play.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey TV: SportsNet NY

Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks' 63.9 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 53.1 the Knights give up to opponents.

When Wagner gives up fewer than 65.3 points, it is 11-3.

When it scores more than 53.1 points, Wagner is 12-6.

The Knights record only 0.3 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Seahawks give up (65.6).

Fairleigh Dickinson is 11-1 when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.

This year the Knights are shooting 55.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Seahawks concede.

