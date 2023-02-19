Sunday's game that pits the Fordham Rams (16-10) versus the George Mason Patriots (13-14) at Rose Hill Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-58 in favor of Fordham, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on February 19.

The Rams enter this game following a 61-49 loss to La Salle on Thursday.

Fordham vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Fordham vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 71, George Mason 58

Fordham Schedule Analysis

The Rams beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 85-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 71-65 win on January 22 -- their signature victory of the season.

Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins

68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 90) on January 25

78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 119) on December 11

83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 145) on January 14

67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 1

80-67 at home over Yale (No. 186) on November 7

Fordham Performance Insights