The Fordham Rams (16-10) face the George Mason Patriots (13-14) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in A-10 play.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Fordham vs. George Mason Scoring Comparison

The Patriots' 60.1 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 64.2 the Rams allow.

George Mason has a 13-8 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

George Mason is 8-2 when it scores more than 64.2 points.

The 72.8 points per game the Rams average are 10.8 more points than the Patriots give up (62).

Fordham has a 14-6 record when putting up more than 62 points.

Fordham has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.1 points.

This year the Rams are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Patriots concede.

The Patriots make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 10.7% lower than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.

