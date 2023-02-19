The Northeastern Huskies (13-11) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Hofstra Pride (9-15) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Cabot Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Hofstra vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

  • The Pride put up just 4.7 fewer points per game (58.1) than the Huskies give up (62.8).
  • Hofstra is 8-6 when allowing fewer than 64.1 points.
  • When it scores more than 62.8 points, Hofstra is 5-3.
  • The 64.1 points per game the Huskies record are just 1.1 more points than the Pride give up (63).
  • Northeastern is 12-2 when scoring more than 63 points.
  • Northeastern has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.1 points.

Hofstra Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 Towson W 58-57 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/12/2023 @ Stony Brook L 70-60 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/17/2023 Delaware L 65-54 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/19/2023 @ Northeastern - Cabot Center
2/24/2023 Drexel - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/26/2023 Monmouth - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

