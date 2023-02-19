The Northeastern Huskies (13-11) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Hofstra Pride (9-15) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Cabot Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Hofstra vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

The Pride put up just 4.7 fewer points per game (58.1) than the Huskies give up (62.8).

Hofstra is 8-6 when allowing fewer than 64.1 points.

When it scores more than 62.8 points, Hofstra is 5-3.

The 64.1 points per game the Huskies record are just 1.1 more points than the Pride give up (63).

Northeastern is 12-2 when scoring more than 63 points.

Northeastern has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.1 points.

Hofstra Schedule