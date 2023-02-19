Niagara vs. Fairfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (12-11) and Fairfield Stags (13-12) squaring off at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 64-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Niagara, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Purple Eagles secured a 75-58 win over Canisius.
Niagara vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
Niagara vs. Fairfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 64, Fairfield 62
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- When the Purple Eagles took down the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are ranked No. 134 in our computer rankings, on January 5 by a score of 67-64, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- The Purple Eagles have six losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 240) on January 12
- 74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 262) on January 19
- 66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 262) on December 31
- 73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 307) on January 28
- 75-58 on the road over Canisius (No. 318) on February 15
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 65.3 points per game (176th in college basketball) and allowing 65.6 (216th in college basketball).
- Niagara's offense has been better in MAAC games this year, posting 69.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 65.3 PPG.
- The Purple Eagles put up 66.1 points per game at home, compared to 65.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Niagara is ceding 3.3 more points per game (67.2) than in away games (63.9).
- The Purple Eagles' offense has been much better over their last 10 games, putting up 72.3 points per contest compared to the 65.3 they've averaged this season.
