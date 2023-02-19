Sunday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (15-9) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-20) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-57, with heavily favored Stony Brook taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Seawolves' most recent contest on Friday ended in an 82-75 victory against Charleston (SC).

Stony Brook vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Stony Brook vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Stony Brook 70, UNC Wilmington 57

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

  • When the Seawolves beat the Iona Lady Gaels, who are ranked No. 117 in our computer rankings, on November 14 by a score of 73-71, it was their best win of the year so far.
  • The Seahawks have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (seven).
  • Stony Brook has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 83-66 at home over Towson (No. 138) on January 29
  • 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 196) on November 24
  • 89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 217) on December 30
  • 86-72 over High Point (No. 235) on November 23
  • 69-59 at home over Monmouth (No. 252) on January 13

Stony Brook Performance Insights

  • The Seawolves are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game, with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) and give up 66.4 per contest (239th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Stony Brook is putting up more points (72.1 per game) than it is overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Seawolves are scoring 11.3 more points per game at home (73.8) than on the road (62.5).
  • At home Stony Brook is conceding 63.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than it is away (69.7).
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Seawolves are scoring 70.6 points per game, 1.5 more than their season average (69.1).

