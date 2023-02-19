The Miami (FL) Hurricanes' (17-9) ACC schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Syracuse Orange (16-11) at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Syracuse vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes put up only 3.4 more points per game (71.4) than the Orange give up (68).
  • When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 16-4.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 12-4 record in games it scores more than 68 points.
  • The Orange score 11.4 more points per game (73.7) than the Hurricanes allow (62.3).
  • When Syracuse totals more than 62.3 points, it is 15-7.
  • Syracuse's record is 11-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.4 points.
  • This year the Orange are shooting 36.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hurricanes give up.
  • The Hurricanes make 41% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 North Carolina W 75-67 JMA Wireless Dome
2/12/2023 @ Notre Dame L 73-64 Purcell Pavilion
2/16/2023 @ Florida State L 78-65 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/19/2023 Miami (FL) - JMA Wireless Dome
2/23/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

