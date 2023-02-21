St. John's (NY) vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game at XL Center has the UConn Huskies (24-4) going head to head against the St. John's Red Storm (19-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 21). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-55 win as our model heavily favors UConn.
The Red Storm fell in their last matchup 61-38 against Marquette on Saturday.
St. John's (NY) vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
St. John's (NY) vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, St. John's (NY) 55
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- The Red Storm captured their best win of the season on December 4 by securing a 66-62 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Red Storm have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 losses (six).
- St. John's (NY) has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
- The Huskies have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).
St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 18
- 61-57 over Memphis (No. 58) on November 25
- 77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 64) on February 11
- 81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 64) on January 21
- 68-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 113) on December 31
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm's +177 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.7 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 59.9 per outing (65th in college basketball).
- St. John's (NY) scores fewer points in conference action (63.5 per game) than overall (66.7).
- In 2022-23 the Red Storm are scoring 6.1 more points per game at home (68.9) than away (62.8).
- St. John's (NY) is allowing fewer points at home (58.1 per game) than away (63.4).
- The Red Storm have fared worse offensively in their last 10 games, posting 64.3 points per contest, 2.4 fewer points their than season average of 66.7.
