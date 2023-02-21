Tuesday's game at XL Center has the UConn Huskies (24-4) going head to head against the St. John's Red Storm (19-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 21). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-55 win as our model heavily favors UConn.

The Red Storm fell in their last matchup 61-38 against Marquette on Saturday.

St. John's (NY) vs. UConn Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

St. John's (NY) vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, St. John's (NY) 55

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

The Red Storm captured their best win of the season on December 4 by securing a 66-62 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Red Storm have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 losses (six).

St. John's (NY) has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

The Huskies have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 18

61-57 over Memphis (No. 58) on November 25

77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 64) on February 11

81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 64) on January 21

68-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 113) on December 31

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights