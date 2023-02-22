Binghamton vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Vermont Catamounts (20-6) and the Binghamton Bearcats (13-14) facing off at Binghamton University Events Center (on February 22) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-56 win for Vermont.
The Bearcats lost their most recent matchup 62-55 against UMass Lowell on Saturday.
Binghamton vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Binghamton vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 63, Binghamton 56
Binghamton Schedule Analysis
- Against the Fairfield Stags on December 3, the Bearcats secured their best win of the season, a 77-72 home victory.
- Binghamton has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (11), but also has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses (eight).
Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-70 at home over UMBC (No. 275) on February 1
- 76-61 at home over Army (No. 282) on November 10
- 75-72 on the road over Canisius (No. 320) on November 20
- 77-68 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 328) on January 14
- 59-45 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 339) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Binghamton Performance Insights
- The Bearcats average 61.4 points per game (255th in college basketball) while allowing 60.4 per contest (73rd in college basketball). They have a +27 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Binghamton scores more points per contest (62.6) than its overall average (61.4).
- Offensively the Bearcats have played better when playing at home this season, scoring 64.7 points per game, compared to 59.0 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, Binghamton is surrendering 55.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 63.7.
- On offense, the Bearcats have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 63.4 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 61.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.