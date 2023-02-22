Wednesday's contest features the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-12) and the Buffalo Bulls (9-14) clashing at George Gervin GameAbove Center (on February 22) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-62 victory for Eastern Michigan.

The Bulls lost their most recent game 72-67 against Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 67, Buffalo 62

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

The Bulls took down the No. 229-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Bucknell Bison, 58-51, on December 20, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 231) on January 14

63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 245) on December 7

81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on February 1

69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 284) on January 11

70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 287) on January 7

Buffalo Performance Insights