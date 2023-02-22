Fordham vs. Rhode Island Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Rhode Island Rams (22-4) and the Fordham Rams (16-11) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Rhode Island taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
In their last time out, the Fordham Rams lost 74-63 to George Mason on Sunday.
Fordham vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
Fordham vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rhode Island 66, Fordham 65
Fordham Schedule Analysis
- The Rams' signature victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to our computer rankings. The Fordham Rams secured the 71-65 road win on January 22.
Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on January 25
- 78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on December 11
- 83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 137) on January 14
- 67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 1
- 57-51 on the road over Maine (No. 199) on December 8
Fordham Performance Insights
- The Fordham Rams' +214 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.4 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per contest (183rd in college basketball).
- Offensively, Fordham is posting 70.4 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (72.4 points per game) is 2 PPG higher.
- At home, the Fordham Rams are averaging 4.4 more points per game (74.6) than they are in away games (70.2).
- Defensively, Fordham has been better in home games this season, allowing 62.4 points per game, compared to 66.5 when playing on the road.
- The Fordham Rams have been racking up 71.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 72.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
