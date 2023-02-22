Wednesday's contest between the Rhode Island Rams (22-4) and the Fordham Rams (16-11) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Rhode Island taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their last time out, the Fordham Rams lost 74-63 to George Mason on Sunday.

Fordham vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Fordham vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 66, Fordham 65

Fordham Schedule Analysis

The Rams' signature victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to our computer rankings. The Fordham Rams secured the 71-65 road win on January 22.

Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins

68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on January 25

78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on December 11

83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 137) on January 14

67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 1

57-51 on the road over Maine (No. 199) on December 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Fordham Performance Insights