The Fordham Rams (16-11) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (22-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Fordham vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison

The Rhode Island Rams' 68.3 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 64.5 the Fordham Rams give up to opponents.

Rhode Island has a 21-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.

Rhode Island is 15-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

The 72.4 points per game the Fordham Rams record are 16.1 more points than the Rhode Island Rams give up (56.3).

Fordham is 16-10 when scoring more than 56.3 points.

Fordham is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.

This season the Fordham Rams are shooting 41.5% from the field, 13.5% higher than the Rhode Island Rams give up.

The Rhode Island Rams' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Fordham Rams have given up.

