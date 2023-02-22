The Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC) are welcoming in the Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) for a contest between ACC rivals at Littlejohn Coliseum, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Syracuse vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ACCN

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Syracuse has compiled a 16-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.5% from the field.

The Orange are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 333rd.

The Orange's 73.9 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 68.1 the Tigers give up.

Syracuse has a 16-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Syracuse is scoring 7.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (69.2).

The Orange concede 69.9 points per game at home, and 71.2 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Syracuse sinks fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Syracuse Schedule