Thursday's contest between the Canisius Golden Griffins (8-17) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-26) at Yanitelli Center has a projected final score of 65-58 based on our computer prediction, with Canisius coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Golden Griffins' last game on Friday ended in a 73-60 win over Fairfield.

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 65, Saint Peter's 58

Canisius Schedule Analysis

The Golden Griffins beat the No. 237-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Colgate Raiders, 64-58, on November 22, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Canisius has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (11).

Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins

73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 17

57-55 at home over Buffalo (No. 250) on November 7

65-61 at home over Marist (No. 267) on December 19

52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 267) on February 11

85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 326) on December 7

Canisius Performance Insights