Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Canisius Golden Griffins (8-17) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-26) at Yanitelli Center has a projected final score of 65-58 based on our computer prediction, with Canisius coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Golden Griffins' last game on Friday ended in a 73-60 win over Fairfield.
Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Canisius 65, Saint Peter's 58
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Griffins beat the No. 237-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Colgate Raiders, 64-58, on November 22, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Canisius has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (11).
Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 17
- 57-55 at home over Buffalo (No. 250) on November 7
- 65-61 at home over Marist (No. 267) on December 19
- 52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 267) on February 11
- 85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 326) on December 7
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins are being outscored by 5.9 points per game, with a -148 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.0 points per game (261st in college basketball), and give up 66.9 per contest (247th in college basketball).
- Canisius scores fewer points in conference action (60.3 per game) than overall (61.0).
- In 2022-23 the Golden Griffins are scoring 6.2 more points per game at home (64.2) than away (58.0).
- At home Canisius is allowing 64.5 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than it is on the road (69.1).
- The Golden Griffins have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 56.4 points per contest, 4.6 fewer points their than season average of 61.0.
