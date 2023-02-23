Fred VanVleet and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 123-113 win versus the Magic, VanVleet put up 10 points, 15 assists and three steals.

Below we will dive into VanVleet's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.7 22.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.5 Assists 6.5 6.6 8.0 PRA 32.5 30.6 34.7 PR 25.5 24 26.7 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.3



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Pelicans

VanVleet is responsible for attempting 15.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.3 per game.

VanVleet is averaging 8.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

VanVleet's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.0.

The Pelicans are the 16th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.5 points per game.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have given up 25.3 per game, 13th in the league.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 20 2 6 6 0 0 1

