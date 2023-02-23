Iona vs. Manhattan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Draddy Gymnasium has the Iona Lady Gaels (20-5) matching up with the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (11-15) at 7:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 63-55 win for Iona.
The Lady Gaels came out on top in their most recent game 50-37 against Mount St. Mary's on Saturday.
Iona vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
Iona vs. Manhattan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55
Iona Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Gaels' signature win this season came in a 47-42 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14.
- According to the RPI, the Lady Jaspers have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
- Iona has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on December 17
- 91-64 at home over Siena (No. 221) on February 16
- 68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 221) on January 21
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 241) on January 2
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 241) on February 2
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels are outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game, with a +244 scoring differential overall. They put up 64 points per game (202nd in college basketball) and allow 54.3 per outing (11th in college basketball).
- Iona has averaged 0.9 more points in MAAC action (64.9) than overall (64).
- At home, the Lady Gaels average 68.1 points per game. Away, they average 60.3.
- Iona is conceding fewer points at home (53 per game) than on the road (55.5).
- The Lady Gaels are posting 66.9 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 2.9 more than their average for the season (64).
