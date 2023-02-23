Manhattan vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Draddy Gymnasium has the Iona Lady Gaels (20-5) squaring off against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (11-15) at 7:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 63-55 win for Iona.
The Lady Jaspers head into this contest on the heels of a 67-57 win against Saint Peter's on Saturday.
Manhattan vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
Manhattan vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaspers took down the Siena Saints in a 78-53 win on January 12. It was their best victory of the season.
- The Lady Jaspers have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
- Manhattan has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 2
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 255) on November 19
- 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 309) on December 17
- 73-68 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on December 29
- 64-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 320) on January 21
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 59.6 points per game (283rd in college basketball) and allowing 59.7 (62nd in college basketball).
- Manhattan is scoring 60.3 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 0.7 more points per game than its season average (59.6).
- Offensively the Lady Jaspers have played better in home games this year, scoring 61.3 points per game, compared to 57.3 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, Manhattan is allowing 56.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 62.8.
- The Lady Jaspers have been racking up 60.0 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 59.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
