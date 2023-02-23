Marist vs. Fairfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Fairfield Stags (13-13) and the Marist Red Foxes (11-14) at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has a projected final score of 63-57 based on our computer prediction, with Fairfield coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 23.
The Red Foxes' last outing was a 77-49 loss to Siena on Saturday.
Marist vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
Marist vs. Fairfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 63, Marist 57
Marist Schedule Analysis
- The Red Foxes registered their signature win of the season on November 18, when they took down the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, who rank No. 205 in our computer rankings, 70-57.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Marist is 11-5 (.688%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
Marist 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 241) on December 17
- 75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on February 16
- 56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 5
- 83-77 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 309) on January 19
- 65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 309) on February 2
Marist Performance Insights
- The Red Foxes have been outscored by 3.8 points per game (posting 57.3 points per game, 317th in college basketball, while allowing 61.1 per outing, 92nd in college basketball) and have a -94 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Marist has averaged 58.3 points per game in MAAC action, and 57.3 overall.
- The Red Foxes are scoring fewer points at home (52.6 per game) than away (61).
- Marist gives up 56.1 points per game at home, and 68.4 on the road.
- In their past 10 games, the Red Foxes are putting up 57.2 points per game, compared to their season average of 57.3.
