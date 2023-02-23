Thursday's contest at People's United Center has the Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-7) going head to head against the Niagara Purple Eagles (13-11) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-56 win as our model heavily favors Quinnipiac.

The Purple Eagles head into this contest on the heels of a 65-56 win over Fairfield on Sunday.

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56

Niagara Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Purple Eagles defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats at home on January 5 by a score of 67-64.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Niagara is 12-3 (.800%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 19

70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 248) on January 12

74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 19

66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on December 31

73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 309) on January 28

Niagara Performance Insights