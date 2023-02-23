Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at People's United Center has the Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-7) going head to head against the Niagara Purple Eagles (13-11) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-56 win as our model heavily favors Quinnipiac.
The Purple Eagles head into this contest on the heels of a 65-56 win over Fairfield on Sunday.
Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Purple Eagles defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats at home on January 5 by a score of 67-64.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Niagara is 12-3 (.800%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 19
- 70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 248) on January 12
- 74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 19
- 66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on December 31
- 73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 309) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 65.3 points per game (177th in college basketball) and conceding 65.2 (209th in college basketball).
- Niagara scores more in conference action (68.9 points per game) than overall (65.3).
- At home the Purple Eagles are scoring 66.0 points per game, 0.5 more than they are averaging on the road (65.5).
- Niagara is conceding more points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (63.9).
- While the Purple Eagles are averaging 65.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 72.1 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.