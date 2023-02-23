Pascal Siakam and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be facing off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 14, Siakam posted 26 points, six assists and two steals in a 123-113 win against the Magic.

If you'd like to place a wager on Siakam's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.2 25.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.8 5.9 Assists 5.5 6.1 4.5 PRA 36.5 39.1 35.7 PR 31.5 33 31.2 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.7



Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Pascal Siakam has made 9.1 shots per game, which accounts for 18.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Siakam's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Pelicans have allowed 113.5 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the league.

The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 13th in the NBA, conceding 25.3 per game.

The Pelicans give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Pascal Siakam vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 34 23 6 4 1 2 2

