The Toronto Raptors (28-31) face the New Orleans Pelicans (30-29) on February 23, 2023. The matchup airs on TSN and BSNO.

Raptors vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBA League Pass

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Toronto is 15-7 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Raptors are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at ninth.

The 113.3 points per game the Raptors put up are only 0.2 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (113.5).

Toronto is 17-9 when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Raptors have fared better in home games this year, scoring 113.6 points per game, compared to 113 per game on the road.

Defensively Toronto has been better in home games this year, allowing 111.2 points per game, compared to 113.9 in road games.

The Raptors are draining 10.6 treys per game, which is 0.6 fewer than they're averaging on the road (11.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 33.9% in home games and 33.3% when playing on the road.

Raptors Injuries