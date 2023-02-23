Scottie Barnes and his Toronto Raptors teammates will match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 123-113 win versus the Magic, Barnes tallied 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

In this article, we dig into Barnes' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Scottie Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.6 16.4 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.6 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.7 PRA 26.5 27.5 28.7 PR 21.5 22.7 24 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.3



Scottie Barnes Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 13.8% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Barnes' Raptors average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 113.5 points per game.

Giving up 42.1 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans give up 25.3 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Scottie Barnes vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 21 4 1 5 1 1 1

