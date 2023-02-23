Thursday's game between the Syracuse Orange (17-11) and Pittsburgh Panthers (10-17) matching up at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Orange, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Orange are coming off of a 77-68 win over Miami (FL) in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 71, Pittsburgh 66

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

The Orange's best win this season came against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 19). The Orange took home the 75-67 win at home on February 9.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Orange are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins, but also tied for the 30th-most losses.

Syracuse has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins

77-68 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on February 19

90-72 at home over Virginia (No. 65) on January 26

91-77 on the road over Clemson (No. 72) on January 8

67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on December 18

83-73 on the road over Boston College (No. 101) on January 12

Syracuse Performance Insights