Thursday's game between the Syracuse Orange (17-11) and Pittsburgh Panthers (10-17) matching up at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Orange, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Orange are coming off of a 77-68 win over Miami (FL) in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Syracuse 71, Pittsburgh 66

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

  • The Orange's best win this season came against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 19). The Orange took home the 75-67 win at home on February 9.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Orange are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins, but also tied for the 30th-most losses.
  • Syracuse has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-68 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on February 19
  • 90-72 at home over Virginia (No. 65) on January 26
  • 91-77 on the road over Clemson (No. 72) on January 8
  • 67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on December 18
  • 83-73 on the road over Boston College (No. 101) on January 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Syracuse Performance Insights

  • The Orange put up 73.9 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per contest (270th in college basketball). They have a +164 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.
  • Syracuse scores fewer points in conference action (70.9 per game) than overall (73.9).
  • At home the Orange are putting up 77.1 points per game, 8.2 more than they are averaging on the road (68.9).
  • Syracuse is giving up fewer points at home (63.6 per game) than on the road (74.8).
  • The Orange are scoring 68.8 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 5.1 fewer points than their average for the season (73.9).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.