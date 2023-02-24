Hofstra vs. Drexel Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Drexel Dragons (19-7) and the Hofstra Pride (9-16) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-56, with heavily favored Drexel taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Pride suffered a 59-52 loss to Northeastern.
Hofstra vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
Hofstra vs. Drexel Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drexel 69, Hofstra 56
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- On February 9, the Pride picked up their signature win of the season, a 58-57 victory over the Towson Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings.
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 281) on December 7
- 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 282) on January 6
- 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 312) on November 18
- 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on December 21
- 63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 335) on January 13
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride average 57.9 points per game (311th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a -124 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game.
- Hofstra is averaging 54.5 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (57.9).
- The Pride are scoring 58.0 points per game this season at home, which is 0.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (57.8).
- In home games, Hofstra is ceding 4.0 fewer points per game (60.8) than in away games (64.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Pride have been scoring 55.3 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 57.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
