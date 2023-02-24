The Hofstra Pride (9-16) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Drexel Dragons (19-7) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hofstra vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

  • The Dragons score 5.9 more points per game (68.7) than the Pride give up to opponents (62.8).
  • Drexel has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.9 points.
  • Drexel is 16-3 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
  • The 57.9 points per game the Pride record are the same as the Dragons give up.
  • Hofstra has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.
  • Hofstra is 8-10 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.

Hofstra Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 @ Stony Brook L 70-60 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/17/2023 Delaware L 65-54 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/19/2023 @ Northeastern L 59-52 Cabot Center
2/24/2023 Drexel - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/26/2023 Monmouth - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
3/2/2023 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.