The Hofstra Pride (9-16) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Drexel Dragons (19-7) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: MSG

Hofstra vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

The Dragons score 5.9 more points per game (68.7) than the Pride give up to opponents (62.8).

Drexel has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.9 points.

Drexel is 16-3 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

The 57.9 points per game the Pride record are the same as the Dragons give up.

Hofstra has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.

Hofstra is 8-10 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.

Hofstra Schedule