How to Watch the Senators vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won four straight, the Carolina Hurricanes welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2 to watch as the Hurricanes and the Senators meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators' total of 179 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 18th in the NHL.
- The Senators have 170 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 38 goals over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brady Tkachuk
|56
|24
|36
|60
|40
|19
|47.8%
|Tim Stützle
|52
|26
|33
|59
|40
|38
|38.4%
|Claude Giroux
|56
|23
|29
|52
|25
|35
|60.1%
|Alex DeBrincat
|56
|19
|29
|48
|25
|31
|63.6%
|Drake Batherson
|56
|17
|30
|47
|27
|26
|36.7%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 146 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes rank 12th in the NHL with 189 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|56
|22
|29
|51
|41
|35
|43.8%
|Sebastian Aho
|49
|25
|26
|51
|39
|44
|51.9%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|56
|21
|28
|49
|44
|30
|50%
|Brent Burns
|56
|11
|31
|42
|36
|36
|100%
|Seth Jarvis
|56
|12
|18
|30
|19
|28
|34.8%
