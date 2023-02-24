Having won four straight, the Carolina Hurricanes welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2 to watch as the Hurricanes and the Senators meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators' total of 179 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 18th in the NHL.
  • The Senators have 170 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Senators have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 38 goals over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brady Tkachuk 56 24 36 60 40 19 47.8%
Tim Stützle 52 26 33 59 40 38 38.4%
Claude Giroux 56 23 29 52 25 35 60.1%
Alex DeBrincat 56 19 29 48 25 31 63.6%
Drake Batherson 56 17 30 47 27 26 36.7%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 146 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes rank 12th in the NHL with 189 goals scored (3.4 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 56 22 29 51 41 35 43.8%
Sebastian Aho 49 25 26 51 39 44 51.9%
Andrei Svechnikov 56 21 28 49 44 30 50%
Brent Burns 56 11 31 42 36 36 100%
Seth Jarvis 56 12 18 30 19 28 34.8%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.