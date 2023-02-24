Having won four straight, the Carolina Hurricanes welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2 to watch as the Hurricanes and the Senators meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators' total of 179 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 18th in the NHL.

The Senators have 170 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Senators have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 38 goals over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brady Tkachuk 56 24 36 60 40 19 47.8% Tim Stützle 52 26 33 59 40 38 38.4% Claude Giroux 56 23 29 52 25 35 60.1% Alex DeBrincat 56 19 29 48 25 31 63.6% Drake Batherson 56 17 30 47 27 26 36.7%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 146 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 12th in the NHL with 189 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

