Senators vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (38-10-8, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (27-25-4) at PNC Arena. The contest on Friday, February 24 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2.
Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-245)
|Senators (+205)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have won nine, or 33.3%, of the 27 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Ottawa has played as an underdog of +205 or more one time this season and lost.
- The implied probability of a win by the Senators, based on the moneyline, is 32.8%.
- Ottawa has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 23 of 56 games this season.
Senators vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|189 (11th)
|Goals
|170 (23rd)
|146 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|179 (19th)
|37 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (2nd)
|34 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|37 (17th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Senators with DraftKings.
Senators Advanced Stats
- Six of Ottawa's last 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Senators total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8 goals, 2.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Senators have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (170 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Senators have allowed 179 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th.
- Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -9.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.