The Carolina Hurricanes (38-10-8, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (27-25-4) at PNC Arena. The contest on Friday, February 24 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-245) Senators (+205) 6.5

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have won nine, or 33.3%, of the 27 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Ottawa has played as an underdog of +205 or more one time this season and lost.

The implied probability of a win by the Senators, based on the moneyline, is 32.8%.

Ottawa has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 23 of 56 games this season.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 189 (11th) Goals 170 (23rd) 146 (2nd) Goals Allowed 179 (19th) 37 (17th) Power Play Goals 54 (2nd) 34 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 37 (17th)

Senators Advanced Stats

Six of Ottawa's last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Senators total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8 goals, 2.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Senators have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (170 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Senators have allowed 179 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th.

Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -9.

