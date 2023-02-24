St. John's (NY) vs. Georgetown Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Friday's game features the St. John's Red Storm (20-7) and the Georgetown Hoyas (13-15) facing off at Carnesecca Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-57 victory for heavily favored St. John's (NY) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.
In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Red Storm claimed a 69-64 victory over UConn.
St. John's (NY) vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
St. John's (NY) vs. Georgetown Score Prediction
- Prediction: St. John's (NY) 68, Georgetown 57
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- The Red Storm beat the No. 4-ranked UConn Huskies, 69-64, on February 21, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Red Storm are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins, but also tied for the 50th-most defeats.
- St. John's (NY) has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Red Storm are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on December 4
- 66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 18
- 61-57 over Memphis (No. 59) on November 25
- 77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 64) on February 11
- 81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 64) on January 21
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm have a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 66.8 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball and are giving up 60.0 per outing to rank 66th in college basketball.
- St. John's (NY)'s offense has been worse in Big East matchups this year, putting up 63.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.8 PPG.
- The Red Storm are posting 68.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 63.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, St. John's (NY) is surrendering 5.3 fewer points per game (58.1) than in away games (63.4).
- The Red Storm's offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 65.1 points a contest compared to the 66.8 they've averaged this season.
