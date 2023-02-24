Friday's contest features the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-9) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-14) matching up at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-59 win for heavily favored Stony Brook according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 24.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Seawolves earned a 64-46 victory over UNC Wilmington.

Stony Brook vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Hampton 59

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

Against the Iona Lady Gaels on November 14, the Seawolves notched their signature win of the season, a 73-71 home victory.

Stony Brook has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

83-66 at home over Towson (No. 144) on January 29

63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 189) on November 24

89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 216) on December 30

86-72 over High Point (No. 225) on November 23

69-59 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 13

Stony Brook Performance Insights