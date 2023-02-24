How to Watch the Stony Brook vs. Hampton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Hampton Lady Pirates (10-14) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-9) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Stony Brook vs. Hampton Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Pirates' 61.2 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 65.6 the Seawolves allow.
- Hampton is 10-5 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- When it scores more than 65.6 points, Hampton is 6-4.
- The Seawolves put up 6.4 more points per game (68.9) than the Lady Pirates give up (62.5).
- Stony Brook has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.
- Stony Brook is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.2 points.
Stony Brook Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 70-60
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/17/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|W 82-75
|TD Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 64-46
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|2/24/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/26/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|3/2/2023
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.