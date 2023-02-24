The Hampton Lady Pirates (10-14) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-9) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Stony Brook vs. Hampton Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Pirates' 61.2 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 65.6 the Seawolves allow.
  • Hampton is 10-5 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
  • When it scores more than 65.6 points, Hampton is 6-4.
  • The Seawolves put up 6.4 more points per game (68.9) than the Lady Pirates give up (62.5).
  • Stony Brook has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.
  • Stony Brook is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.2 points.

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Hofstra W 70-60 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/17/2023 @ Charleston (SC) W 82-75 TD Arena
2/19/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 64-46 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
2/24/2023 Hampton - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/26/2023 Delaware - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
3/2/2023 @ Towson - SECU Arena

