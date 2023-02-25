Albany vs. NJIT Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Albany Great Danes (19-10) against the NJIT Highlanders (13-14) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has a projected final score of 63-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Albany. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Great Danes are coming off of a 53-50 win over Maine in their most recent game on Saturday.
Albany vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
Albany vs. NJIT Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 63, NJIT 56
Albany Schedule Analysis
- Against the Vermont Catamounts on December 29, the Great Danes registered their best win of the season, a 60-46 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Albany is 17-3 (.850%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
Albany 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 at home over Maine (No. 199) on February 18
- 64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 219) on November 13
- 74-67 on the road over UMBC (No. 282) on February 15
- 61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 282) on January 4
- 64-60 on the road over Binghamton (No. 290) on January 18
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes put up 58.7 points per game (300th in college basketball) while allowing 55.0 per contest (16th in college basketball). They have a +108 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.
- In America East action, Albany has averaged 2.6 more points (61.3) than overall (58.7) in 2022-23.
- The Great Danes are putting up fewer points at home (58.9 per game) than on the road (60.6).
- In 2022-23 Albany is conceding 5.7 fewer points per game at home (51.6) than away (57.3).
- While the Great Danes are posting 58.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, producing 60.3 a contest.
