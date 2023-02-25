Saturday's game that pits the Holy Cross Crusaders (19-8) against the Army Black Knights (12-14) at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 64-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Holy Cross, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on February 25.

The Black Knights are coming off of a 77-70 loss to Boston University in their last outing on Wednesday.

Army vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Army vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 64, Army 58

Army Schedule Analysis

The Black Knights' best victory this season came against the Holy Cross Crusaders, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 191) in our computer rankings. The Black Knights secured the 74-66 win on the road on January 28.

Army 2022-23 Best Wins

50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 231) on February 15

52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 238) on January 18

50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 272) on December 1

63-62 at home over American (No. 307) on January 25

77-56 on the road over American (No. 307) on January 11

Army Performance Insights