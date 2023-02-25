Army vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Holy Cross Crusaders (19-8) against the Army Black Knights (12-14) at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 64-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Holy Cross, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on February 25.
The Black Knights are coming off of a 77-70 loss to Boston University in their last outing on Wednesday.
Army vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
Army vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Holy Cross 64, Army 58
Army Schedule Analysis
- The Black Knights' best victory this season came against the Holy Cross Crusaders, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 191) in our computer rankings. The Black Knights secured the 74-66 win on the road on January 28.
Army 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 231) on February 15
- 52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 238) on January 18
- 50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 272) on December 1
- 63-62 at home over American (No. 307) on January 25
- 77-56 on the road over American (No. 307) on January 11
Army Performance Insights
- The Black Knights have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (scoring 61.9 points per game to rank 248th in college basketball while allowing 64.5 per outing to rank 182nd in college basketball) and have a -69 scoring differential overall.
- Army's offense has been better in Patriot games this season, posting 64.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.9 PPG.
- The Black Knights are posting 60.7 points per game at home. In away games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 62.7 points per contest.
- At home, Army is allowing 5.3 fewer points per game (61.5) than when playing on the road (66.8).
- The Black Knights have been putting up 65.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 61.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
