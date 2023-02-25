Binghamton vs. Maine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Maine Black Bears (14-13) versus the Binghamton Bearcats (13-15) at Cross Insurance Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-55 in favor of Maine, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bearcats fell in their most recent game 67-54 against Vermont on Wednesday.
Binghamton vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
Binghamton vs. Maine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maine 65, Binghamton 55
Binghamton Schedule Analysis
- The Bearcats' signature victory this season came against the Fairfield Stags, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 249) in our computer rankings. The Bearcats brought home the 77-72 win at home on December 3.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Binghamton is 11-8 (.579%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins, but also tied for the 42nd-most losses.
Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-61 at home over Army (No. 280) on November 10
- 80-70 at home over UMBC (No. 282) on February 1
- 75-72 on the road over Canisius (No. 319) on November 20
- 77-68 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 326) on January 14
- 62-51 on the road over Bryant (No. 340) on January 28
Binghamton Performance Insights
- The Bearcats put up 61.2 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per contest (82nd in college basketball). They have a +14 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Binghamton has scored 62.0 points per game in America East play, and 61.2 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bearcats are averaging 4.9 more points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (59.0).
- At home, Binghamton concedes 56.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 63.7.
- The Bearcats are scoring 61.1 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 0.1 fewer points than their average for the season (61.2).
